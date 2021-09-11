Head to Head Comparison: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get GAN alerts:

This table compares GAN and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and Alfi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 19.29 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -39.37 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alfi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and Alfi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.19%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Alfi.

Summary

GAN beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.