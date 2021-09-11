Head to Head Contrast: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and DSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.28 $12.53 million $1.94 74.31 DSP Group $114.48 million 4.66 -$6.79 million $0.19 114.74

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Silicon Laboratories and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45 DSP Group 0 6 0 0 2.00

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $166.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. DSP Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than DSP Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84% DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06%

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats DSP Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

