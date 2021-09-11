Head to Head Contrast: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) vs. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 112.82 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -109.34 Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ShockWave Medical and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $203.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.71%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24% Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats ShockWave Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

