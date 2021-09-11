Head-To-Head Review: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) versus AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.02 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -8.52 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 65.62 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.79%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.45, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than AFC Gamma.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats AFC Gamma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

