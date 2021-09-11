Head-To-Head Survey: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 151.23%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies N/A -129.23% -83.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 389.28 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -82.56

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

