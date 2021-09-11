Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $652.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

