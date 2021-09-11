Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 637,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

