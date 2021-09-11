High Liner Foods Incorporated Purchases 6,998 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at C$92,723.50.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.73 per share, with a total value of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.13 per share, with a total value of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.30 per share, with a total value of C$91,770.69.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.32 per share, with a total value of C$43,956.00.

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.57 per share, with a total value of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00.

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$13.30 on Friday. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$8.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.13. The company has a market cap of C$444.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

