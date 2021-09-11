Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Shares Up 16.7%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 8,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 5,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

