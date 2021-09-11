HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 26,119 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,624,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,336,000 after buying an additional 437,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,908,000 after buying an additional 500,663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

