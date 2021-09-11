HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 26,119 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

IYE stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

