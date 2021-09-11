HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

BR opened at $169.96 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

