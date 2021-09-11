HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.