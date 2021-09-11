HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $5.61 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 570,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.65% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.41.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

