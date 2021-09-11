HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $451.38 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

