Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

