Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $12.48. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 8,714 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.