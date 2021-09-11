Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

