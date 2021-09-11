Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,001

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,001 ($13.08) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,101 ($14.38).

HSX traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 921.80 ($12.04). The company had a trading volume of 267,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,767. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 905.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 863.69. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

