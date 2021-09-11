Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

HLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Get Holley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.