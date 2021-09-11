Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

HEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

HEP opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

