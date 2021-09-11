Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Head to Head Comparison

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hongkong Land and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hongkong Land and Nam Tai Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $2.32 billion 4.85 $198.00 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 15.94 $15.69 million N/A N/A

Hongkong Land has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Volatility and Risk

Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hongkong Land and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A Nam Tai Property 33.17% 19.49% 7.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hongkong Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats Hongkong Land on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

