Hord Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Hord has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $878,628.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00068176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00182253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.81 or 1.00442879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.36 or 0.07138494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00869586 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

