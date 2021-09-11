HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTGM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

HTGM traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $5.87. 41,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,556. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.44. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 612,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 135,298 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

