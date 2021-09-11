Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.39.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 843,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.