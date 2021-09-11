Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.
HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.
NYSE HUM opened at $401.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.