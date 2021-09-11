Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

NYSE HUM opened at $401.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

