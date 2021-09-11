Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HII traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $198.18. 180,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average is $205.80. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.