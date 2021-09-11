Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.60. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 20,757 shares trading hands.

HYZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

