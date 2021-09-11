IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Position Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of IAMGOLD worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,945. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

