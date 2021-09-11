IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.79

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 672350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

