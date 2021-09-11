ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $691,788,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after buying an additional 4,803,666 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,898,000 after buying an additional 3,965,381 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,332,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,991,000 after buying an additional 3,101,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,887,000 after buying an additional 2,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

IBN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

