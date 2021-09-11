Iconic Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $24,983.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00181974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.23 or 0.99794252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.50 or 0.07127334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00862076 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.