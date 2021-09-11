Idena Hits One Day Trading Volume of $152,215.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Idena has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $152,215.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00085299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00115099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00133739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00182794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,851,246 coins and its circulating supply is 50,281,694 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

