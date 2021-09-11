IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $217.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

