iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

