iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

IHRT opened at $24.43 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

