IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IMI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

