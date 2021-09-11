ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 575,562 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 103,109.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 538,233 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.73 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

