Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 3%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 5,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,326,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $991.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

