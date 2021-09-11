Incent Market Cap Hits $985,415.25 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $985,415.25 and approximately $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

