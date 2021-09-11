INmune Bio, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of INmune Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.51) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.43). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $21.40 on Thursday. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $381.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.78.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,736,385.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

