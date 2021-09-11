Innova Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $308,337.45 and $108.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

