Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys 27,427 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

Shares of SXT opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $92.18.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

