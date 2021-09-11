Insider Buying: Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) CEO Acquires $249,210.12 in Stock

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMX shares. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $63,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $59,515,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 40.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,857,000 after acquiring an additional 880,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 29.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 833,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

