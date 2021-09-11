Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

