Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.06.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.
About Elastic
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.