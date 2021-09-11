Insider Selling: Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $846.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

