Insider Selling: Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:HNGR opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $846.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $26.69.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Hanger Company Profile
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
