Insider Selling: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) CFO Sells 4,386 Shares of Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

