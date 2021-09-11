Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells 355 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.