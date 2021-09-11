Insider Selling: Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director George Syllantavos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phunware stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Phunware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 12.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHUN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.