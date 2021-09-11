Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $152,192.84.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after buying an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.